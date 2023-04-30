We want to sing our praises for the wonderful Denali Center staff.
My son entered there over 12 years ago with MS, and I know in my heart he wouldn’t have lived as long and received the phenomenal care he got if he wasn’t there.
My family and I can’t thank the employees enough. I saw their compassion and respect they show the residents during my daily visits.
No matter what part they played it made him able to endure his condition. Their contribution was essential and their sacrifices for his welfare were appreciated beyond measure. It would melt our hearts when we witnessed them putting a smile on his face
Even during the pandemic they worked tirelessly. What a dedicated care team. God bless you all.
From the family of James A. DiLeonardo: James J. DiLeonardo, Ali DiLeonardo, Danny Tilley and Cheryl Shepard
