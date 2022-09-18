On Friday, Sept. 2, I crashed my four-wheeler on the trails around Quartz Lake. Delta EMS came to my rescue! They were fantastic. I was trapped between trees down a cliff with what turned out to be a shattered hip. They were quick, efficient and so kind. They even had me laughing through the pain (some). They made a terrible situation bearable for me. Thank you, Delta EMS. You were all so wonderful.
