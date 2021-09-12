Thank you to all who made the 2021 UAF Face-Off Club Cornhole Tournament a success. A special thank you goes to John Lorke and the Alaska Goldpanners for the use of Growden Field. Thanks to James and Kim Watson, Barrie Greenfield, Jodi Baxter, Floyd and Carey Wright and Bev Clark for working the event, and Anna Culley, Coach Largen and Dianne Marshall for their work in getting us ready for the event. An extra special thank you goes to our sponsors: Aaron Plumbing & Heating, Lawn King, Keyes & Associates, New Horizons Daycare, Omni Logistics, Sani Can Fairbanks, Play-It-Again Sports, Konica Minolta, SBS Retirement Consultants, Russ Knapp, The Bauer Family, The Largen Family, E.T & RayAnne Robinson, Rich & Barb Tarkiainen and the Watson Family. And finally congratulations to our winners Dustin Avara and Jeremy Jex.
Tim Bauer, treasurer
UAF Face-Off Club