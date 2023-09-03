Thank you to all who made the 2023 UAF Face-Off Club Cornhole Tournament a success.
Thanks to James and Kim Watson, Barrie and Nehemiah Greenfield, and Bev Clark for working the event. An extra special thank you goes to our sponsors: Aaron Plumbing & Heating, Keyes & Associates, New Horizons Daycare, Play-It-Again Sports, Konica Minolta, SBS Retirement Consultants, Chris Marok Insurance, Keyes & Associates, Russ Knapp, The Bauer Family, The Largen Family, E.T & RayAnne Robinson, Marie McCarty, Sharon Boko and the Watson Family. And finally congratulations to our first place winners Chris Whighem and Bill Scown.