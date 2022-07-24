On April 14 about 4:30 p.m., I arrived at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital emergency room.
Due to an unfortunate series of events that, alas, preceded my best summer ever here in Fairbanks, I happened to fall. Unbeknownst to me at the time, my leg was broken. It sure felt like it was, at least, as we rode on our super-smooth dirt and paved roads, with me hoping for the best. Maybe I knew in my tibia of tibia that it was.
We arrived at the ER and hospital employees (Brett and another two) extracted me from the truck — howling in pain — and onto a gurney, holding my leg up as I was wheeled into the ER while frightening other waiting patients. Once in my room, I was immediately attended by Kathleen, Tyler and Mike, all of whom took immediate action to ease my pain and get my vitals. After my X-ray (Ariana) and CT (Shelly), I was put at ease. Nurse Hanna and an attendant helped me get back into the truck for the pothole-free ride home (thanks, Fairbanks winters).
And not to mention, an appointment with a specialist was already made before I left.
Although in intense pain, I knew this team cared about me. Thank you so much for your compassionate care as a cohesive team.