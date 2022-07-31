On behalf of the Rotary Club of Fairbanks, thank you to all the generous businesses in Fairbanks who donated to make the 5K Chena River Run on May 7 a tremendous success:
After Hours Veterinary Emergency Clinic; Alaska Airlines; Alaska Rubber and Rigging; Beaver Sports; Ben Lomond Inc.; Bettisworth North Architects; Denali State Bank; Doyon Utilities; DW Grill; Everts Air; Fairbanks Nissan; Fairbanks Water Co.; Fairbanks Youth Sports; Fidelity Title Agency of Alaska LLC; First National Bank; Florcraft; Frosty Feet Running Co.; GCI; Gene’s Chrysler; Ghemm Co.; Good Cannabis; Great Northwest Inc.; HAP Princess Hotel; Kinross Alaska; KMP Farm LLC; Lithia — Fairbanks Chevy GMC Buick; Mt. McKinley Bank; North Pole Veterinary; Northrim Bank; Peggy Pollen; Pendergrast Dental; Playwright Marketing; Revive Medical Spa; Sani-Can; Seekins; Shannon & Wilson; Somers and Associates; Sourdough Transfer; Spine Care Specialists; Tammy Randolph State Farm; Ed Randolph State Farm; Stew’s Electric & Lighting; Stutzke Accounting; TDL Staffing; Tommy G’s Meat & Sausage; Trax Outdoor Center; Usibelli Coal Mine Inc.; and Walsh, Kelliher, & Sharp.