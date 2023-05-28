Pearl Creek

Courtesy Jess Hensel

A Pearl Creek student works on a project under the guidance of Mary Maisch, who was an Artist in Residence in May at the school.

 Courtesy Jess Hensel

Pearl Creek Elementary was overjoyed to have Mary Maisch as an Artist in Residence this May. Maish, a former Pearl Creek teacher, guided each student through the process of making an artist's book. The program included painting, drawing, writing, collage and sewing. Thank you, volunteers, Pearl Creek Parent Teacher Association, Fairbanks Arts Association, and Alaska State Council on the Arts!