Raven Landing would like to thank the Fairbanks Garden Club for donating 21 hanging baskets to us. We really appreciate you helping to decorate us with these beautiful baskets for the residents to enjoy. It will be super to see them blossom and grow. You are a wonderful caring group. Our seniors who cannot garden anymore along with the rest of us will enjoy them all summer long.
Blossoming beauties of summer
- Rebecca Dawson and residents of Raven Landing Senior Community
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Shocking video shows moment woman is run over on Steese Highway
- Recording of 24-year-old man’s death played in court on opening day of murder trial
- Teen couple arraigned on attempted murder charges
- Fairbanks man arrested on sexual abuse of a minor, incest charges
- Two Fairbanks children recover from rare syndrome associated with Covid-19
- Fairbanks school district drops hockey as a sponsored activity
- Trooper shoots, kills Anchorage man wielding replica assault rifle
- Fairbanks couple has extremely rare identical triplets
- Covid-19 Delta variant cases triple
- Murder and attempted murder trials set for July and October
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.