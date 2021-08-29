Senior games thanks
The pickleball contingent from Homer to this year’s Alaska Senior Games would like to thank AISG officers and volunteers Diann Darnell, Karen Harris and Claire Meranda for their hard work in coordinating the three-day pickleball portion of the games.
We also want to thank the incredible volunteers — Lis and Tom Lane, who were there every morning sweeping the water off the courts when it rained, Jamie Callahan, Tom, Lis and others who helped ref our games and kept us organized. It takes a lot of work. We recognize that and thank you!
— Janie Leask, Ian Reid, Beth Benson and Paul Knight