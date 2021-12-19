A hearty thank you
Golden Heart Christian School would like to say a hearty thank you to all the businesses, artists, crafters, school families and the Fairbanks and North Pole Seventh Day Adventist Churches for their support in this year’s annual Pie and Silent Auction. We have been blessed by the generous Alaskan spirit of the following: Ti-Ja Professional Hair Styles, Below Zero Crafts, JJ’s Creative Woodworking, Jules Marion Art, Katie’s Creations, Polar Presence, Tropical Tundra Farms, Sample Alaska, Northern Laser Custom Etching and Engraving, Alaska Ruff, Teresa Anders Pottery, K Naturals, Doggy Decadents, Jams, Jellies and Things, Arctic Design Co., Alaska Wildlife Images, Hungry Bear Jellies, North Pole Candy Candy Co., Crowded Garage Workshop, TNT Enterprises, Arctic Chaga, Brecht Studio, Baby Bell Soap Studio, Alaska Fur Enterprise, Labrador Tea Alaskan Paper and Gifts, Sweet Caroline’s, Woodcrafters, Sundog Studio, RLC Arts, Wendy’s Bags and Creations, Alaska Heirloom Rolling Pins, AK Craft Lady, Birdwings of Alaska, Alaska Spirit Wear, Sampson’s Hardware, Artistic Creations, The Flower Pot, Pro Music, Alaska Fun Center, Diamond Artist, Santa Clause House, Annie’s Bookshelf, Vernita Salinas, Victoria Baalam, Nim House of Thai Food, Sentry Hardware, Ann’s Greenhouse, Lane’s Quickie Tacos, H2Oasis, Vintage Junkie, Bahn Thai Cuisine, Thai House Cuisine, Karmen’s Hair Waves, Noodle House, Siam Square Thai, Pad Thai Restaurant, Big Daddy’s BBQ, Giant Tire, North Pole Pizza Hut, Elevate Wellness Center, Pagoda, Calypso Farms, Pikes Landing, NorthStar Dance, Great Harvest Bread, Young Life of Alaska, Cold Spot Feeds, Alaska Conference of SDA, Peony Peddler and Advanced Printing.
Jane Bador
GHCS