My heart is filled with thanks as I reflect on the many businesses that gathered and generously gave financial gifts to our organization, commemorating the unexpected passing of our former executive director, Peggy Ferguson. My personal grief at the loss of such a vibrant woman, leader and friend continues to be a daily challenge, but the show must go on as well as our thank you for the community’s support at this fundraising event. All the proceeds went to the much needed operational support to help maintain the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre building.

We gathered on April 2, just a day after Mike and Peggy’s 32nd anniversary, to give tribute to her amazing life and service to our community. Businesses who helped make this night possible were our sponsors Usibelli Coal Mine, Alaska Airlines, Alyeska Pipeline Service Company, Phyllis Pendergrast DMD APC and Chuck Lemke, Alaska Railroad, Wall Art LLC by Ron Wall, and Jay Ramras and his fabulous staff at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge.