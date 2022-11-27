My heart is filled with thanks as I reflect on the many businesses that gathered and generously gave financial gifts to our organization, commemorating the unexpected passing of our former executive director, Peggy Ferguson. My personal grief at the loss of such a vibrant woman, leader and friend continues to be a daily challenge, but the show must go on as well as our thank you for the community’s support at this fundraising event. All the proceeds went to the much needed operational support to help maintain the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre building.
We gathered on April 2, just a day after Mike and Peggy’s 32nd anniversary, to give tribute to her amazing life and service to our community. Businesses who helped make this night possible were our sponsors Usibelli Coal Mine, Alaska Airlines, Alyeska Pipeline Service Company, Phyllis Pendergrast DMD APC and Chuck Lemke, Alaska Railroad, Wall Art LLC by Ron Wall, and Jay Ramras and his fabulous staff at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge.
Our silent auction tables were filled to capacity thanks to the many gift items donated from community members who knew and loved Peggy dearly. Our attendees dined on a delicious surf and turf meal, wonderfully prepared by the culinary artists at Pike’s. The tables had both red and white bottles of wine, compliments of attorney James Hackett and his wife, Susie.
The 120 guests also helped contribute to the evening’s fundraising. Many sponsored tables for their invited friends and family to join them. The evening was capped with a lively outcry auction, led by Howie Thies and his lovely wife Andrea. All in all, the evening produced an impressive amount of funds that totaled up to $25,000.
The evening’s entertainment included music played by Paul Krejci, and a performance of three 10-minute plays, directed by Steve Mitchell and performed by eight community actors.
Additionally, we would like to thank local businesses: LuLu’s Bread and Bagel, who gave FDA discounted desserts; Ed and Tammy Randolph, who paired a bottle of wine with each scrumptious pie and cake; and the Safeway floral department, whose stunning arrangements helped create elegant tables. All of these items were auctioned off by Howie and a number of lucky attendees went home with desserts, wine and bouquets of roses. In addition, Peggy Pollen, owner of Stepping Out-In Alaska Style, handcrafted 200 souvenir glass ornaments for each guest to take home to have as a beautiful remembrance of Peggy’s image.
Thank you, friends of Fairbanks Drama Association and Children’s Theatre. You truly make our community a better place. With thanksgiving wishes to you all, from the heart.