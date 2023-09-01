I was on the North Slope looking for phantom caribou when Hank Nuwer, the managing editor, emailed me with positive feedback on my first column, thank you. Yes, fortunately, or unfortunately, cell coverage is booming near the northern pump stations. Quite a change from the conditions that existed during my first drive up the Haul Road in 1994, pre-cell phones.
Fortunately, camera technology has come a long way since 1994. In this column, I want to use photos of ptarmigan (pronounced petermigan by one southern fella) to talk about some of that technology, specifically shutter speed and autofocus.
The first image is of a male willow ptarmigan that I took in May 2019 near Hatcher Pass; ISO100, 200mm, f2.8, 1/6400sec. Snow reflects a lot of light, so I was able to shoot with a very high shutter speed and therefore freeze the action. Most cameras max out at 1/8000.You generally want to shoot with a shutter speed that is equivalent to or higher than your focal length (e.g., 1/200 when shooting at 200mm) to reduce camera shake, which is impossible to correct in post processing. Use a shutter speed higher than 1/1600 to freeze the action for wildlife or higher than 1/800 for sports photography.
The second image of a rock ptarmigan was shot at 1/400 in August 2018 near Eagle Summit along the Steese Highway. The lower shutter speed resulted in the wings and background being blurred, which was desirable for this shot. Other settings were ISO800, 135mm, and f8.0. I included a third photo of a male white-tailed ptarmigan shot in Denali Park so all three species that occur in Alaska were represented. I again froze the action in this shot with high shutter speed (1/5000); ISO200, 300mm, f4.0.None of these shots would have been possible without autofocus, at least for me. I was photographing Junior Nationals skiing this spring alongside professional photographer Eric Engman who still uses manual focus even for action shots!
The first two shots were taken with my old DSLR (Canon 5D Mark III), which had an OK autofocus system. The third was shot with my R5, which has eye and subject tracking capabilities that feels like cheating, almost. I used a shutter priority setting, where the shutter speed is fixed, to take all these shots.To focus on subjects, I use buttons on the back of my camera rather than depressing the shutter button halfway. This setup is essential for action photos IMHO. You can also set up autofocus for different types of motion (e.g., subject coming at you rather than moving side to side), which improves the chance of getting a subject in focus. With practice and advances in technology my percentage of shots in focus has risen from about 25% to about 75%.
The other improvement that helps with shots like these is image stabilization in both the lens and camera body since I almost never use a tripod for action photos. Finally, I’ll mention that some cameras can shoot up to 30 frames per second with electronic shutters, another advancement that makes action photography more approachable.
Now let’s talk about those “petermigans.”Willow and rock ptarmigan occur throughout most of Alaska and are distinguished by the shape of their bills, calls, and plumage at certain times of the year. White-tails (most but not all have white tails) occur as far north of as the Alaska Range and as far south as Colorado. These species are roughly divided by elevation with willows occupying the lower elevation brush and whitetails occurring at the highest elevation of vegetation (14,000 ft in Colorado) with Rocks in between, although they do overlap.
Willows are the largest of the three species, averaging just over a pound while Rocks and white-tails generally weigh just under a pound with white-tails, the smallest of the three, as light as 12 ounces.
Willow ptarmigan are the state bird. A few years ago, some folks wanted to change our state bird because they thought willows were stupid and they got hit by cars, which happens to many animals. These folks failed to recognize how hardy these birds are. They are one of the few to spend all year in Alaska and still thrive despite our harsh winters. Some of you may have been startled when you flushed a Ptarmigan who hid in a snowbank to spend the night under the snow’s insulation, which demonstrates how well adapted they are to our environment.Willow and rock ptarmigan, and maybe whitetails, in Interior Alaska tend to segregate by age and sex in the winter. Adult males generally stay near their breeding area and females and young move as far as about 100 miles perhaps to areas with more readily available winter forage.
Willow males are the only one of the three species to assist the female with raising the young. That is another feature that in my opinion makes them a worthy choice for state bird. Because male willow ptarmigan assist females with raising the chicks, they start to change into their brown summer plumage earlier than the other two species as you can see in the first photo. Male rock and white-tailed ptarmigan stay in their white plumage through the spring.
This seasonal change in plumage color was made famous by James Guenther in his excellent book Turnagain Ptarmigan, which featured Shannon Cartright’s wonderful illustrations. All three species and both sexes change from a mostly white plumage in the winter to a nearly all brown plumage, except for wing feathers, in the summer.Even without mirrors, ptarmigan, unlike snowshoe hares, are cognizant of their appearance and will associate with backgrounds that match their plumage. One final fascinating note about ptarmigan is that nesting females will slow their heart rate and respiration when danger approaches, which seems to suppress their scent.
I, for one, am happy that the willow ptarmigan is our state bird, although I do have a slight preference for the smaller and equally tough rock ptarmigan, which makes a strange frog-like call.Next time we will slow shutter speed even more to shoot “blurs” and the aurora.