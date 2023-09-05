The 1954 Golden Days Celebration was certainly one for the record books. Former Illinois Governor Adlai Stevenson, who was the Democratic Nominee for the Presidential Election in 1953 and then again in 1956, came to town at about the same time as the first circus to visit the Interior. Here is how the story unfolded:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner July 3, 1954
Circus Missing Somewhere Along Highway
ANCHORAGE—Territorial police received a highly unusual request yesterday.
Paul Cristiani wants them to help locate his circus. Yes, that’s correct: A circus.
The circus, composed of 14 tractor-trailer trucks, nine elephants and various and sundry lighter vehicles, is missing along the Alaska highway between here and Fort Nelson.
The Bailey Brothers and Cristiani circus caravan left Casper, Wyo., last Sunday on a 3,200-mile trip to this northern city, one of the longest treks in circuit history.
Christiani, awaiting the caravan here, received daily reports until the circus passed Fort Nelson. Then, abruptly, the reports stopped coming.
Cristiani sweated it out in an Anchorage hotel room for a day and then appealed to the territorial police for aid in helping locate the circus.
Meanwhile, the kids of the north have their fingers crossed. If anything should happen to that circus…
But, even if the big trucks do get stuck somewhere in the mud on the unpaved highway, the caravan shouldn’t have too much trouble getting them started again. After all, there’s 30 tons of elephant power available.
Published Letter from Ruel M. Griffin to Bill Johnson of Kotzebue, Alaska
Griffin’s Store
352 Second Ave.
Fairbanks, Alaska
July 15, 1954
Dear Bill,
I received your letter today and I am glad to know you will be in Fairbanks next week for the “Golden Days” celebration. It looks as if this will be one of the biggest weeks for picture taking since the stampede. Can you imagine color slides and movies of the circus parade—complete with clowns, elephants, and Adlai Stevenson! Best of all, the circus will not be under canvass, and camera fans can go completely shutter-happy in natural light.
Secretary of the Interior Douglas McKay will be here, and the fuses will be pulled for the ACS. The Pioneers will whoop it up for Felix Pedro and the founding of the town 52 years ago. There will be an Eskimo blanket toss, gold panning right on the streets of town for anyone who wants to try, genuine Oldtimers in authentic prospector outfits will make Sourdough biscuits on Yukon stoves for the crowd. There will be a free street dance, old-fashioned nug-ups, a misplaced items window display contest, and a historical photograph contest.
We have in stock the movie camera you inquired about and just about every other standard make and type of still and movie camera on the market. I am sure we can help you select one to fill your needs and we will familiarize you with its operation. I do hope you decide to take the telephoto lens as you will certainly want close-ups of the parade and the acts at the circus. Don’t worry about film—we will have bushels of fresh film.
I will see you on July 19th.
Sincerely yours,
Ruel M. Griffin
P.S.—You can tell your friend that all of our cameras and films are at Stateside prices—always.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner July 17, 1954
SQUEALING KIDS, ENTHUSED ADULTS READY FOR CIRCUS
Squealing kids from all over the interior of Alaska and adults just as enthusiastic Monday will file into Griffin Field for the territory’s first circus—and a three-ringer, at that.
The Baily Bros. and Cristiani Circus, ending its last engagement in Anchorage tonight after a trip up the Alaska Highway, is expected to arrive here late Sunday.
Opening for the 18-act feature has been set for 2:15 p.m. Monday, with the next show at 8 o’clock. This schedule is to be followed during the entire stay of the circus from July 19 to 25 inclusive.
Locally sponsored by the Farthest North Shrine Club, profits derived from the circus will benefit the Shriners’ crippled children’s hospitals.
Perhaps the best-known performers in the show are the Cristiani’s, a family devoted to feats of horsemanship and bareback riding. They are given a top spot in the circus.
Of equal renown is Hugo Zacchinni, one f the most daring performers. As a grand finale to the show, he is shot from a cannon 220 feet into the air, landing in a net.
As he travels from muzzle to the mattress, Zacchinni’s pet dog races along the same path taken by his master, but at ground level and meets him at the other end.
Other features include June and her elephants, a number of equestrian acts, including Senior Daviso and his dancing stallion, clowns, an aerial ballet with 10 girls, the Paris company of trampoline performers, several balancing acts, tight rope walking, and acrobats.
Fairbanksans will have no monopoly on the circus, thanks to the generosity of the U.S. Army and a number of local merchants. Some 150 children from the Circle, Fort Yukon and Nenana areas are to come here early next week to see the circus.
The youngsters will be fed and quartered at the Alaska Railroad Employees club. Shriner Fred Weseman is handling the entire group of children, acting as he put it, as “chief cook and bottle washer.”
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner July 19, 1954
Editorial- “The Big Top” Arrives
Today, the first major circus to visit Fairbanks is ready for business on the ballpark. For the remainder of the week, the circus performers will be going through their acts each day, for the entertainment of Fairbanks crowds.
There’s elephants and other animals with the show that many young people in Alaska have never viewed. This should be a gala occasion for the kids here.
The circus is sponsored by the Shrine Club, and profits received under this sponsorship go to supporting activities that assist crippled children. So, the big show is playing here partially for the benefit for a worthwhile fund.
Certainly, every resident of this city will want to see the circus. The performers have come a long way to entertain us, and the least the average resident can do is take in the acts.
We certainly hope that the visit of the Bailey Brothers Cristiani circus to Alaska is a profitable venture for the show. If Alaskans turn out, the circus may come here every year.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner July 20,1954
ADLAI MEETS LOCAL LEADERS, CANDIDATES, PRAISES FAIRBANKS
More than 300 Democrats turned out for a reception in honor of former governor of Illinois Adlai Stevenson and Alaska’s delegate E. L. Bartlett at the Elks Club last evening.
Stevenson spoke briefly as did Democratic candidates in the forthcoming territorial elections in October. Stevenson said that everything was a surprise in Alaska from the rain in Ketchikan to the summer heat here, the warm hospitality and even getting in a parade.
He noted that his group preceded the circus elephants saying that the elephant was not one of his favorite animals. “Bob (Bartlett) and I are always willing to lead the way,” he said. “This is the beginning of a more intimate acquaintance. A visit to Alaska is the fulfillment of an old ambition,” he said.
Since the reception was held in the basement of the uncompleted Elks building, the former Illinois governor cracked that it was the “first underground reception.” He had attended. His son, John Fell, had asked upon arrival, “is this an air raid shelter?”
In later discussion Stevenson declared that he was having a delightful time and was touched deeply by the warm reception he received here. He said he was tremendously impressed with the enormous potential of Alaska in timber, water, power, and the resourceful people of the Territory.