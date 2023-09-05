Elephants from the Bailey Brothers and Cristiani Circus

Fairbanks Pioneer Museum, Cathcart Collection

Elephants from the Bailey Brothers and Cristiani Circus on 2nd Ave in Fairbanks during the 1954 Golden Days Parade.

 Fairbanks Pioneer Museum, Cathcart Collection

The 1954 Golden Days Celebration was certainly one for the record books. Former Illinois Governor Adlai Stevenson, who was the Democratic Nominee for the Presidential Election in 1953 and then again in 1956, came to town at about the same time as the first circus to visit the Interior. Here is how the story unfolded:

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner July 3, 1954

Note: It is a bit more than ironic that Adlai Stevenson, the democrat, was competing with elephants here in Fairbanks. No doubt many Fairbanks Republicans made the most of that opportunity for a political pun. This big-top History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.