Eielson Air Force Base is home to the Air National Guard’s 168th Refueling Wing, which plays a major role in our National Security in the Pacific region. Part of their job is to provide aerial refueling services to military aircraft over Alaska. They use KC-135R Stratotankers to do this incredible job often in difficult Arctic conditions. In their honor, we will look at the first aerial refueling that was done in the skies over Fairbanks during the summer of 1931 as part of an attempt to win $25,000 prize money in setting a non-stop flight record from Ft. Worth, Texas to Tokyo, Japan by Reggie Robbins and his famous crew.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner July 8, 1931
TOKYO BOUND PLANE DUE OVER FAIRBANKS TODAY
SEATTLE, July 8, — Robbins, and Jones took off at 3:57 this morning.
Weather conditions were reported to be ideal over almost the entire route to Tokyo. There was fog over the Siberian coast, but this is expected to diminish by the time Robbins and Jones reach there.
They expect to reach Fairbanks in about 17 hours after an inland flight over British Columbia and Yukon Territory.
The first refueling contact will be made immediately on their arrival at Fairbanks and then they will proceed Nome ward for the second refueling contact while flying over the Bering Strait.
The refueling plane will accompany them as far as Siberia and then return to Solomon after the last contact to await the flier’ arrival at Tokyo.
Jones predicted they would have breakfast in Tokyo Friday morning.
The plane took almost 4,000 feet to get off the field with a load of 300 gallons of gasoline. It climbed a foot off the field at 2,700 feet and then bumped down again.
Robbins, who was piloting, gave her the gun and the ship rose slowly over the end of the field. The lights of the plane disappeared to the northward within a minute.
The fliers carried chicken sandwiches, two gallons of water and emergency rations of beans, rice, tea, bacon, and chocolate. Neither smokes, so no tobacco was taken along. They carried lifesaving jackets in case they are forced down in water but no parachutes.
The plane is a white Lockheed Vega monoplane. Its license number is 7429 and the words Fort Worth in black lettering are on both sides.
Pilot James J. Mattern, who arrived at Fairbanks yesterday with N. F. Greener, co-pilot and mechanic, in a tri-motor Ford, immediately began to make preparations to refuel the Tokyo plane when he heard Robbins and Jones had left Seattle.
Mattern intends to put 800 gallons of gasoline—a load of approximately 3 ½ tons—in the Ford and move the plane down to the end of the runway at Weeks Field so that no time will be lost in making refueling contact.
The two teams have practiced refueling over Fort Worth and they anticipate no trouble in making contact here or to the westward.
Robbins Lockheed is powered by a J-5 225-horsepower Whirlwind motor and its gasoline consumption is only 11 gallons an hour. There are five wing tanks with a capacity of 225 gallons and the fuselage tanks will hold another 220 gallons.
The motor has just been overhauled and the Tokyo fliers do not plan to load more lubricating oil along the way. They took 35 or 40 gallons from Seattle.
Mattern said it would take only 10 or 15 minutes to refuel the Lockheed here. The fuselage tanks will be filled and then both planes will leave for Nome.
Enroute Jones will pump the gasoline from the fuselage to the wing tanks and there will be no delay in refueling there.
It is likely that Solomon will be chosen as the refueling point rather than Nome, but no definite decision has been made yet.
The Ford will take on additional gas at whichever place is selected and then will cross Bering Strait with the Fort Worth. Over Siberia the final refueling will take place.
Mattern and Greener intend to go just as far over Siberia after crossing the Strait as they can with their fuel supply.
The distance from Seattle to Tokyo via the route Robbins and Jones will follow is approximately 5,250 miles. It is about 1,700 miles from Seattle to Fairbanks, 550 miles from here to Nome and 3,000 miles from there to Tokyo.
When the Fort Worth is refueled for the last time, it will have a cruising radius of around 4,000 miles, far more than sufficient to take it to Tokyo. It cruises at about 100 miles an hour. Heavily loaded, the Ford cruises at about 80, but the two planes will remain together from here to Nome.
Jones has cut a hole in the top of the Fort Worth’s wing so he can come out to get the hose which will be dropped down from the refueling plane. Weather reports and anything else the fliers request will be passed to them via the hose.
Shown the Associated Press dispatch saying he and Greener would wait at Solomon for the Fort Worth to reach Tokyo, Mattern declared they would return to Fairbanks instead. It was indicated there is a possibility, if all goes well, that Robbins and Jones may return from Japan by the air route.
Reg Robbins, who is a veteran Fort Worth flier, is about 28 years old. It was Robbins, who with Pilot Kelly, broke the endurance refueling record of the tri-motored army plane Question Mark, in 1928 with a record of 172 hours and started an avalanche of endurance flights with single motor planes.
Jones is connected with the Midland Oil Co. of Fort Worth. It was he who handled the hose on the Robbins refueling plane in 1928. He is navigator on the present flight.
Mattern is assistant secretary and treasurer of the Apollo Oil Company of An Angelo, Texas. Flying with him is an avocation, but he makes much use on business trips of a Lockheed-Vega Wasp-powered ship similar to the one used by Post and Gatty. Only about a week ago he flew the 1050 miles from San Angelo to Chicago in 5 hours and 50 minutes and a couple of months ago flew from Los Angeles to San Angelo, 1165 miles, in 6 hours and 50 minutes. He is known as a speed flier in the Southwest and his friendship with Robbins led the latter to ask him to pilot the refueling plane on the present trip. His services were loaned by the Apollo Oil Company.
Greener has been associated with Robbins for several years as a mechanic. He is also a transport pilot and acted as co-pilot on the flight from Fort Worth to Fairbanks.
Reg Robbins will be at the stick of the Fort Worth on its flight to Tokyo all or nearly all of the estimated 50 hours the trip will take. It is said Robbins has a habit, common to many good pilots, of becoming airsick when he rides in a plane and is not handling the stick and for that reason Jones can relieve him but little. Rest is not rest if you’re airsick and Robbins would probably rather stand the long vigil than to take many chances.
If Reg Robbins and H. S. Jones keep to scheduled time, their Tokyo bound plane Fort Worth, should arrive over Fairbanks at 7 p.m., 17 hours out of Seattle, but it is believed head winds encountered during the last half of the day’s flying will slow them down somewhat.
They may be expected here any time between 7 and 10 o’clock. The last Associated Press report on them, received at 12:58 p. m., said they were traveling fast but it was learned locally they had head winds before them. The same condition obtains between here and Nome. The Sky is overcast on that stretch but visibility good.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner July 9, 1931
WEATHER FORCES TOKYO PLANE TO LAND
SEATTLE, July 9.—Robbins and Jones would have had the assistance of a strong tail wind down the Siberian coast had they been able to continue, weather reports received here indicate.
The Sand Point weather observer said that although there are clouds in the area the fliers could have expected clear weather a hundred miles farther along the course.
Belief was also expressed in Seattle that Robbins and Jones would return at once to attempt the flight again.
NOME, July 9.—The planes arrived from Fairbanks at 2:10. Fog and misty weather slowed the trip. They were greeted by all of Nome. There was no visibility over the Bering Sea.
Arrival at Nome at 2:10 meant the two planes were in the air about seven hours from Fairbank, as Nome time is an hour ahead of local time.
It was reported here this afternoon that both the Fort Worth and Ford refueler might fly back to Fairbanks today.
The most thrilling part of the refueling operation over Fairbank last night was the close call the heavily loaded refueling ship had in getting off Weeks Field.
Loaded down with 753 gallons of gas, it took the entire length of the field to get into the air, passed perilously close to the treetops, dropped down again and then started a slow, long climb for altitude.
The Robbins and Jones Lockheed-Vega monoplane Fort Worth was sighted at 7:28 p.m. A large crowd was on the field, word having been phoned of its passage over McCarty. (Today we call it Big Delta.)
The plane was circling over town at 7:31 waiting for the refueler to climb. Mattern and Greener, piloting the Ford, had waited on the ground to see if a message would be dropped by their comrades in the air. When none came, they took off.
Refueling started one and a half miles west of Fairbanks and continued for approximately three minutes. It is believed about 250 gallons were transferred. There was some loss both before the hose was connected and when it had been disconnected. When the operation was completed, there was a veritable shower of gas for a few seconds.
The planes climbed steadily as refueling was going on and when it had been finished the Fort Worth slowed down to keep company with the slower Ford.
Three escort planes, piloted by Ed Young, Vic Ross and Alger Graham, met the Fort Worth and escorted it several miles to the westward. Cameramen took pictures of the refueling.
Nome advices said there were two further refueling operations between here and there. The weather was fairly good at Nome early in the evening but by 1 a.m. clouds had closed down and it was raining.
There were many contradictory rumors this morning. It was first reported neither plane had been sighted either at Solomon or Nome and next that the refueling had been successfully completed and the Fort Worth had started across Bearing Strait. It was not until after 10 o’clock it was definitely learned both planes were down.
The fact that the fliers did not land until 4 a. m. Fairbanks time, means they must have spent an hour of more attempting to refuel over Solomon.
Pilot S. E. Robbins, Alaska Airways flier, wired the office of the company here that a combination of bad weather and inability to take on sufficient fuel force the landing.
Note: Although the Robbins attempt was unsuccessful, a lot was still accomplished by this historic flight which took place during the same summer that Wiley Post and Will Rogers came through. These important flights got Fairbanks to support upgrading Week’s Field to support larger aircraft which also led to Fairbanks being chosen as the sight for Ladd Field which today is called Ft. Wainwright. Now you know the rest of the story.
This high-flying History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by Fairbanks Men’s Igloo No. 4 and Women’s Igloo No. 8 of the Pioneers of Alaska who wish to remind you that History Nuggets are also available on our website pioneersofalaskafairbanks.org.