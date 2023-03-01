Hiking with four kids myself is not necessarily easy. This particular weekend in Denali we had rain, hail, wind and snow....all in mid June. But even though I was camping in the national park with the kids while my husband stayed in Fairbanks to work, I knew the benefits of challenging the kids to climb, explore and view from mountain tops. Because life in Alaska is one of adventures just waiting to be discovered. From growing a garden under the midnight sun, berry picking together and going out with a fishing pole and reeling in a salmon the size of a child. We love living in Alaska, always.