The school district starts the new school year with some new school principals.
Becky Zaverl, Denali Elementary
Becky Zaverl takes over as the new principal for Denali Elementary School this school year.
A fourth-generation educator, Zaverl was born and raised in Fairbanks and attended Nordale, Pearl Creek, Tanana and graduated from Lathrop High School.
Zaverl has a lengthy history with FNSBSD and education through her family. With deep generational ties, she is able to connect with the students and staff she has served for over 20 years.
Her grandmother, Moana Lundell, taught at Denali Elementary when it opened in 1951, and her mom, Bonnie Roberts, was in the first kindergarten class at Denali.
She was hired by Judy Boelts at Arctic Light in 1999 and taught there two years before moving to Denali in 2001 to teach special education for then-Principal Tim Doran.
She has taught kindergarten at Denali since 2004.
“Denali is my family, my second home. My own three daughters graduated from Denali,” Zaverl said. “I couldn’t be happier to be selected as the principal of Denali Elementary.”
Zaverl added, “I look forward to welcoming new students and families to Denali this Fall and carrying on the great legacy that was established over 70 years ago.”
District leadership highlighted Zaverl’s new role as principal.
“Becky has spent her years forming lasting relationships with staff and families alike. I am thrilled to welcome her as the permanent principal and look forward to our continued partnership.” said Karen Melin, Chief School Administrator.
Allison Wylde, Two Rivers
When the school year starts, students in Two Rivers will be greeted by a familiar face in a new role as teacher Allison Wylde takes over as Two Rivers School’s new principal.
“I am super excited to become the next principal of Two Rivers School. I have been affiliated with the school in many capacities over the last 20 years,” Wylde said. “Two Rivers is dear to me, and I am ready to work as a team to develop the innate strengths of our small rural school.”
Wylde first moved to Alaska in 1995 and became an AmeriCorps Vista member for the Literacy Council of Alaska. In 2001, she and her husband bought land and put down roots by building their family, their home and a vegetable farm in Two Rivers. Wylde began volunteering at Two Rivers Elementary and also worked on her undergraduate degree in Biological Sciences. When their two children began attending Two Rivers Elementary, Wylde started participating in afterschool programs and facilitating a garden club. Allison homeschooled their children after the birth of their third child and entered UAF’s Post Baccalaureate teacher licensure program.
When their children went back to public school, she began her internship at Pearl Creek, spent some time at Watershed School and a rural practicum in Elim, Alaska.
In 2016, Wylde took her first teaching job at Two Rivers Elementary. She has completed her master’s degree in curriculum development and is currently working on her second masters at UAS in the leadership program.
“Allison has a rich and extensive history with Two Rivers and the community alike. Allison’s vast knowledge of the school and area brings a sense of strength and comfort to all. I look forward to welcoming Allison into her new role,” said Melin.
Wylde’s connection to the Two Rivers community and education reaches back over two decades.
She has invested her time and energy supporting the Two Rivers Elementary families while furthering her own education and raising her own family.
Heather Johnson, Tanana Middle School
A veteran educator’s role as Tanana Middle School’s interim principal was made permanent, and Heather Johnson will start the new school year greeting incoming and returning students as principal. She has been with the district since 1997.
Johnson has taught a variety of subjects, such as Health, Personal Relationships, Psychology, Nutrition and Physical Education in the OPTIONS Teen Parenting Program — and at different district locations: Lathrop High School, Tanana Middle School and Hutchison High School.
In 2015, she became the assistant principal at West Valley High School. In the Fall of 2021, she was appointed the Interim Principal of Tanana Middle School.
“I am so fortunate to be in this position and excited to be taking on the continued challenge of leading our school,” Johnson said. “With such an amazing staff on board, we are all looking forward to welcoming new 6th graders and the return of our current 7th graders to Tanana Middle next year!”
Johnson brings an energy and willingness to serve her co-workers, students and families. She leads with enthusiasm and professionalism through the daily operations of the school as well as when challenges arise.
“I’m looking forward to working with Mrs. Johnson moving into the future. She has proven to be an outstanding leader, especially during challenging times. She is dedicated to the students and families at Tanana Middle and regularly goes above and beyond to ensure students are receiving the best education possible,” Melin said.