The 2022 fall Fortymile Caribou Herd Hunt is slated to begin in mid-August. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has not yet announced a quota, but, unlike in previous years, even resident hunters will be limited to bull caribou.
Registration Hunt 860 (RC860) opens on Aug. 10 and closes on Sept. 30. During the 2022 fall harvest, the hunt is limited to bull caribou. The bag limit is one bull for both residents and non-residents and two bull caribou for federally qualified subsistence hunters.
In addition to reporting their harvest within three days, successful hunters will be required to prove evidence of sex, which must remain attached to the hindquarter.
The Fortymile Caribou Herd’s range is between the White Mountains to the west to Dawson City in Yukon Territory to the east. The Fortymile area is divided into four zones, each of which have their own quotas.
Although the specific migration pattern varies each year, the herd typically moves east in the fall. The animals often calve in the Tanana highlands below the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve. For the rest of the year, the majority of the herd spends most of its time in Alaska, but the animals sometimes cross the border into Canada.
The Fortymile Caribou Herd was estimated at roughly 80,000 caribou during the last count in 2017. The herd size has likely decreased since then, according to ADF&G biologists. The decline is a result of both natural causes (the herd naturally thins out when too many animals are competing for resources) and raised quotas over the past few years.
RC860 permits can be obtained online at hunt.alaska.gov. More information about the season and the status of the herd can be found by calling the Fortymile Caribou hotline at 907-267-2310.