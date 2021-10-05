Winter is off to a strong start in Fairbanks, after a snow event that began on Friday and lasted through Sunday caused an unusually large amount of snow for this time of the year. Fairbanks set a pair of daily snowfall records and, even more impressive, the two-day and three day snow accumulations were among the highest on record for this early in the season.
Friday and Saturday were both record setting days for Fairbanks, according to the National Weather Service. Fairbanks received 3 inches of snow on Friday which broke the record of 2.4 inches from 1916. The 2.8 inches recorded on Saturday broke the record of 2.1 inches from 1944.
The combined total of 5.8 inches for these days is the sixth greatest two-day accumulation on record for this early in the season. The three day total for Friday through Sunday was 6.7 inches, which is the fifth highest on record for the early season. The National Weather Service defines the early season as the time period between Sept. 1 and Oct. 5.
In terms of total snow accumulation, the weekend event was “very significant for this early in the season,” said climatologist Rick Thoman. According to Thoman, the two and three day accumulations are more notable than the daily records. He explained that most days in early October have little or no snow, so these records are easily broken. “Daily records fall all the time,” Thoman said. There are, however, more multiple day stretches of snow, and so these records are harder to break.
Another noteworthy aspect of the event was the amount of moisture in the snow. The amount of water in the melted snow was good for the 11th highest three day precipitation total in October.
The origin of the moisture was also “very, very unusual,” according to Thoman. Typically, he explained, when the Interior gets this much moisture the system is coming from the Bering Sea. In this case, however, the storm came from the Gulf of Alaska, meaning that it “worked its way” northeast across the state and the Alaska Range while retaining the moisture.
“It’s really outstanding,” Thoman said.
But, while unusual for Interior Alaska, the event is also in ways inline with worldwide trends in weather this year. There have been several heavy precipitation events over the past few months. A warmer atmosphere is able to hold more water, so Thoman said that such events are symptomatic of a warming climate.