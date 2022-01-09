A Fairbanks grand jury handed up indictments Friday on a variety of charges, including vehicle theft, assault and sexual abuse of a minor.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an indication there is enough evidence to move forward with a trial.
Those who were indicted include:
Cathy Ann Gabriel Slats, 29, of Fairbanks, one count of first-degree vehicle theft and one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief, Nov. 21, 2021, at or near Fairbanks.
Gabriel Isaac Keller, 49, of Fairbanks, one count of second-degree theft, Sept. 7, 2020, at or near Fairbanks.
William Dewayne Crispin, 52, of Fairbanks, one count of third-degree assault, Dec. 21, 2021, at or near Fairbanks.
Allyn Eugene Yanish, 60, of Fairbanks, seven counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, 2019, at or near Fairbanks.
Eric Adam Triplett, 36, of Salcha, one count of third-degree criminal mischief.