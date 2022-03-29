A Fairbanks grand jury handed down indictments Friday on a variety of charges, including misconduct involving a controlled substance, sexual assault and robbery.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an indication there is enough evidence to move forward with a trial.
Those who were indicted include:
— Darren Edwin, 37, of Fairbanks, three counts of first-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree misconduct involving weapons, two counts of third-degree misconduct involving weapons and one count of first-degree promoting contraband, Dec. 17, 2021, at or near Fairbanks.
— Derek Cleaveland, 33, of Ambler, one count of first-degree robbery, one count of third-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree theft, Nov. 14, 2021, at or near Fairbanks.
— Moses Gibson, 30, of Minto, one count of first-degree vehicle theft, Dec. 29, 2021, at or near Fairbanks.
— Norman Lovell, 58, of Ester, one count of second-degree sexual assault, March 24, 2021, at or near Fairbanks.
— David Malyk, 28, of Fairbanks, four counts of fourth-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree misconduct involving weapons, Feb. 8, 2022, at or near Fairbanks.
— Michael Mulcahy, 60, of Fairbanks, two counts of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance, one count of attempted third-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance, one count of liquor importation into local option area and one count of fifth-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance, Feb. — April 2021, at or near Fairbanks.
— Richard Bordeaux, 29, of Atqasuk, one count of third-degree assault, Nov. 17, 2021, at or near Fairbanks.
— Vernon Bunker, 64, of Salcha, two counts of third-degree assault, one count of driving under the influence and one count of reckless endangerment, July 26, 2021, at or near Salcha.