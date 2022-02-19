A Fairbanks grand jury handed down indictments Friday on a variety of charges, including attempted murder, possession of child pornography and sexual abuse of a minor.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an indication there is enough evidence to move forward with a trial.

Those who were indicted include:

Jordan Colvin, 20, of Fort Wainwright, fifteen counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, September 2021, at or near North Pole.

Richard Besette, 53, of Kaktovik, five counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one count of furnishing alcohol to person under 21, Sept. 1, 2021, at or near Circle.

Victor Dewilde, 60, of Fairbanks, one count of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of fourth-degree misconduct involving weapons, one count of third-degree assault, Feb. 17, 2022, at or near Fairbanks.

Cole Williams, 23, of Beaver, one count of second-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree assault, Jan. 19, 2022, at or near Beaver.

Sean Michael Judd, 48, of Fairbanks, one count of second-degree assault, Jan. 14, 2022, at or near Fairbanks.

Johnathen Linam, 34, of North Pole, three counts of possession of child pornography, Jan. 5, 2022, at or near North Pole.

Recommended for you