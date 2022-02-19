A Fairbanks grand jury handed down indictments Friday on a variety of charges, including attempted murder, possession of child pornography and sexual abuse of a minor.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an indication there is enough evidence to move forward with a trial.
Those who were indicted include:
Jordan Colvin, 20, of Fort Wainwright, fifteen counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, September 2021, at or near North Pole.
Richard Besette, 53, of Kaktovik, five counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one count of furnishing alcohol to person under 21, Sept. 1, 2021, at or near Circle.
Victor Dewilde, 60, of Fairbanks, one count of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of fourth-degree misconduct involving weapons, one count of third-degree assault, Feb. 17, 2022, at or near Fairbanks.
Cole Williams, 23, of Beaver, one count of second-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree assault, Jan. 19, 2022, at or near Beaver.
Sean Michael Judd, 48, of Fairbanks, one count of second-degree assault, Jan. 14, 2022, at or near Fairbanks.
Johnathen Linam, 34, of North Pole, three counts of possession of child pornography, Jan. 5, 2022, at or near North Pole.