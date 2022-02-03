Fairbanksans whose fuel tanks are running low should place an order as soon as possible; it could take several weeks to get heating oil because companies are struggling to catch up on deliveries after a series of storms in late December. Most major fuel companies in Fairbanks are telling customers that they are one week to a month out on deliveries.
Dave Turbovsky said he ordered heating oil in mid-January. After weeks went by without a delivery, he called the company last Friday to ask for an estimate of when the oil would arrive. Turbovsky was told that it would still be a few more weeks until they would be able to fulfill the order.
“They told me it would be about five weeks from the time of order depending on the location,” Turbovsky said.
Companies are still “playing catch up” after the series of snow and rain storms in late December, he explained. A snow on rain event about a month ago created icy and treacherous roads, impeding travel for nearly a week. Fuel companies were unable to make deliveries and therefore fell behind on fulfilling orders, said Turbovsky. Moreover, the storms—particularly the ice—led to widespread power outages, which also disrupted services.
Additionally, there have been a series of cold snaps this winter, with temperatures routinely in the minus 20 to 30 degree range. According to Turbovsky, he was told that his fuel provider is busier than normal because Fairbanksans are burning through more heating fuel in the cold weather.
Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases related to the Omicron variant, most Fairbanks businesses are short staffed, which likely makes it even more difficult for companies to catch up after they get behind on deliveries.
Turbovsky ended up hauling the oil himself, which he said was inconvenient but ultimately not the end of the world. Similarly, every day there is a line outside of Airport Gas and Oil of people, like Turbovsky, filling up tanks to haul fuel themselves.
The moral of the story is, as Turbovsky put it, “It’s a good idea to have a full tank.”