The Fairbanks Curling Club teams participating in the Junior Nationals this week in Stevens Point, Wisconsin continue to work their way up the leaderboard in preliminary pool play.
The girls' team skipped by Anne O'Hara with Elizabeth Janiak, Sara Olson and Kaitlin Murphy improved to 4-1 Tuesday with a 9-1 win over a squad from Pardeeville, Wisconsin.
They'll wrap up pool play today at 10 a.m. AKDT against a team from Portage, Wisconsin and at 6 p.m. against a squad from St. Paul, Minnesota.
At midday Tuesday they were one of five teams atop the leaderboard with just one loss, and they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over two of those teams.
On the boys side, Team Evans -- featuring Jimmy Evans along with Tyler Skaggs, Robert Borland, Elias Vargas and Dylan Skaggs -- posted their first victory late Monday with a 9-8 over a team from Portage, Wisconsin.
The boys' upcoming matches are Wednesday at 6 a.m. AKDT against a team from Fargo, North Dakota; at 6 a.m. Thursday against an Eau Claire, Wisconsin team; and at 2 p.m. Thursday against a team from Portage, Wisconsin.