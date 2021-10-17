State and local health officials continue to recommend the public gets a Covid-19 vaccine to protect themselves from the virus, especially its most severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death.
Does the vaccine work?
Alaska reported 48 deaths, 193 hospitalizations and 15,330 cases among fully vaccinated people from Jan. 16 to Oct. 9. This means that 73% of all cases, 86% of all hospitalizations and 83% of deaths were in people who were not fully vaccinated.
“We see far fewer cases in vaccinated individuals than vaccinated individuals,” Zink said.
For hospitalizations specifically, there is a nine-fold increased risk for those who are not vaccinated.
“We’re seeing a very, very striking difference in the proportion of people who are hospitalized, who are unvaccinated,” said state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin.
Additionally, among Covid hospitalizations, unvaccinated patients had a median age of 15 years younger than those fully vaccinated.
Was the research rushed?
Many of the steps in the vaccine approval process were accelerated, but none of the steps were skipped.
First, vaccine manufacturers decided to increase the number of people assigned to vaccine studies as well as the number of studies, said Dr. Andrew Badley, who is chair of the Covid-19 Research task force at Mayo Clinic.
The processes of clinical trials usually take many years to complete, but during the Covid-19 vaccine trials, some stages were happening simultaneously, explained Dr. Nadine Pereira, a cardiovascular disease specialist at Mayo Clinic with expertise in clinical trials.
Does it affect fertility or pregnancy?
The CDC data suggest that the benefits of receiving a Covid-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy. There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including Covid-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems in women or men.
Pregnant and recently pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill with Covid-19 compared with non-pregnant people.
Where to get vaccinated?
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and other local medical facilities offer Covid-19 vaccination. To find a clinic and schedule your vaccine appointment, visit covidvax.alaska.gov or call 907-646-3322.
