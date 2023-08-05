Have you been rejected or disappointed time and time again? Well Colonel Harland Sanders, founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken, did. But he took his failures and didn’t just make lemonade — he made the world a better place.
Colonel Harland was sitting on his porch in Shelbyvlle, Kentucky, on his fifth birthday when the mailman came up the walk and handed him an envelope. It contained his first social security check. While grateful to the government for this tangible expression of concern for older citizens, Colonel Sanders had no desire settle down to a nonparticipation status in business. With boundless confidence, despite his limited financial position, he turned his thoughts towards using that modest check to begin a new career.
“What an exciting experience it would be to launch a new career at an age when one is expected to start playing shuffleboard.”
Sitting on his porch Sanders started thinking – and creative ideas began flooding his imagination (ideas change circumstances). Sanders remembered the delicious fried chicken his mother used to make, crispy brown, and tender.
The very aroma seemed to be wafted across the years, filling him with nostalgia. The recipe for that fried chicken was imprinted in his taste buds and on his memory.
Then came the creative idea that was to change his life…Why not sell the recipe for his mother’s fried chicken to restaurant owners for a royalty?
Getting into his battered car he set out calling on restaurant owners everywhere, enthusiastically telling them of his out-of-this-world fried chicken!
But no one would go for the idea! Across America, from Kentucky to Salt Lake City, restaurant owners maintained that their own recipes for fried chicken were good enough for them and their customers. Undaunted and with unbridled enthusiasm after His recipe was rejected 1,009 times.
Failure after failure followed until the Colonel finally got one restaurant to give the recipe a trial.
The result? People crowded his restaurant clamoring for those golden brown chicken pieces for which the positive thinking Colonel had coined the graphic selling phrase: “It’s finger licking good!”
Colonel Sanders, a striking figure in immaculate white suit and black string tie, finally sold out his interest for two million dollars ($15,300,000 today), and was then hired by the new owners for an annual salary of $$40,000.
If you’re overwhelmed by rejection or discouraged by setbacks, remember the story of Colonel Harland Sanders. Fired from multiple jobs, ruined his legal career, was set back by the Great Depression, fires and World War II, yet still created one of the largest fast food chains in the world.
Sanders wouldn’t let anything or anyone defeat him. We should all be more like Colonel Sanders (besides the fighting and getting fired part).