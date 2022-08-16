Cameron Showalter, who described himself as pro-choice and pro-education, said Tuesday that he voted based on the candidates' positions on issues important to him.
"The decisions were clear for me once I studied the candidates and their views," Showalter said after he cast his ballot at Beaver Sports on College Road, a polling station in Fairbanks.
Teddi Walker said that she did not realize just how crowded the fields were in primary races for governor and U.S. Congress until she voted Tuesday.
The top four vote-getters in primary races will advance to the general election in November. Winners will be decided by ranked-choice voting. Alaskans voting in the primary Tuesday picked their favorites for the Legislature, governor and both chambers of Congress.
They also chose the winner in a special election called to finish the term of Rep. Don Young, who died unexpectedly in March.
Walker, who moved from South Carolina to Alaska in 2021, said that she had studied candidates for the primary and special House election but still had a few surprises as she cast her votes.
She said she changed her mind about one race while in the voting booth. "It was for someone I knew about but had not realized that the person was running for office," Walker said.
Another Fairbanks voter — who wore a baseball cap with the message "In God We Trust" — said it did not matter to him how many people were on Tuesday's ballot. "I knew who I wanted to vote for, that's all that was important to me," said Hal, who declined to give his last name.
Hal, who leaned on a hand-whittled cane, said he has been voting for 70 years. "The individual's political philosophy is what I look at," he said.
Voter Tony Gallagher described the ballot — which had long lists of candidates for each race — as "simple and easy to understand." There were 19 candidates for U.S. Senate and 22 candidates for U.S. House. Ten candidates were listed for governor.
Audra Carlson, a Fairbanks violin instructor, said she did a lot of research in advance to make sure that the candidates she voted for are "the right choice for Alaska."
"The country is divided right now, and we need politicians who can work across party lines to solve problems instead of creating more divisions," Carlson said.