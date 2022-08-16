U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and challenger Kelly Tshibaka are by far drawing a majority of votes in the U.S. Senate primary.
Early results from Tuesday’s election show the two Republicans each with about 50,000 votes, with more than half of precincts reporting as of press time.
The third most popular candidate is Democrat Pat Chesbro with 7,363 votes.
“Obviously, the war between Kelly and Lisa is there,” Chesbro said.
She hopes being the sole Democrat in the race could gain her some advantage.
“It’ll be interesting who is that second choice,” she added, referring to the new system of voting, ranked choice voting, which will be in place for the general election on Nov. 8.
Republican Buzz Kelley is the fourth leading candidate who appears to be headed to the general election with 2,744 votes.
Fifteen other hopefuls will be eliminated in the first Alaska primary using a new process known as the pick-one nonpartisan primary. Under the new voting system, the top four winners advance to the general election.
The only other candidate to break 1% of the vote is Democrat Ivan Tayor with 1,238 votes. However, as of press time, thousands of ballots were yet to be tallied.
Murkowski, a 20-year Senate incumbent, campaigned in Fairbanks over the weekend before flying back to Anchorage on Monday. She is known for going her own way and drawing the ire of members of her party, including former President Donald Trump, who campaigned against her.
Murkowski is the second most senior Republican woman in the Senate, and she faced eight Republican challengers, including Trump-endorsed Tshibaka, a career civil servant from Washington D.C. who grew up in Southcentral Alaska and later graduated from Harvard Law School.
Tshibaka worked as commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration after a 2019 appointment by Gov. Mike Dunleavy and resigned last year to campaign for the U.S. Senate.
An aide who answered the phone at her campaign office late Tuesday said she was unavailable.
Chesbro, one of two Democrats who ran in the Senate primary, is a retired school principal, school district superintendent and university department chairwoman who is active in civic affairs, currently serving on the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Planning Commission and leading the Mat-Su Democrats.
Kelley is a retired mechanic out of the Operating Engineers Local 302. His work experience includes welding, building decks and commercial fishing. Kelley helped build the trans-Alaska oil pipeline, according to his campaign website. He has an associates degree in human services and describes himself as a Christian conservative.