Alaska voters showed solid support Tuesday for sending incumbent Interior lawmakers back to the Alaska Legislature for another term.
In four Interior House primaries and three Senate competitions, incumbents topped their challengers in primary elections for statewide office.
Leading lawmakers in Interior primary races included Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki and Republican Sen. Click Bishop, as well as Democratic Rep. Grier Hopkins and Republican Rep. Mike Prax.
Under Alaska’s new voting system, the top four candidates from each nonpartisan primary race will move onto the general election in November, which will be decided by ranked-choice voting.
Across the state, in 59 legislative races, all but one of the primaries had four or fewer candidates, meaning that everyone was assured to advance to the general election.
But in House District 35, there were five candidates vying for the Fairbanks seat that Rep. Adam Wool, a Democrat, was leaving after eight years in office.
In election results Tuesday, Ashley Carrick, one of Wool’s top aides, won that primary race with 1,862 votes, or 37% of the vote. Republican Kevin McKinley followed with 1,340, or 29% of the vote. Tim Parker, who is nonpartisan, was in third place, with 813 votes, for 17%. Republican Ruben McNeill collected 581, for 12%.
With 95 votes, Kieran Brown of the Constitutional Party was not expected to advance to the general election.
In other Interior races, incumbent Sen. Scott Kawasaki, a Democrat, led Senate District P with 1,892 votes for 51% to Republican rival Jim Matherly’s 1,612 votes for 44%. Alex Jafre, a Republican, had 194 votes for 5%.
In Senate District Q, Republican incumbent Sen. Robert Myers won with 3,879 votes for 64% of the vote. John Bennett, who is nonpartisan, had 1,810 votes for 30%, and Arthur Serkov, an Alaska Independent, had 360 votes for 6%.
In Senate District R, Republican incumbent Sen. Click Bishop had 4,686 votes for 56% to Republican Elijah Verhagen’s 2,198 votes for 26%. Robert “Bert” Williams had 1,450 votes for 17%.
Incumbent Rep. Bart LeBon, a Republican, won his primary race with 1,037 votes, or 41%, in House District 31. Democrat Maxine Dibert followed with 905 votes for 36%. Kelly Nash was in third place with 602 votes, or 23%.
In House District 33, Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Prax of North Pole ran unopposed. He collected 2,682 votes, representing 100% of the vote.
In House District 34, Democratic incumbent Rep. Grier Hopkins won his primary race with 1,507 votes, or 48% of the vote. He was followed by Republican Frank Tomaszewski at 1,262 or 41% of the vote. Republican Nate DeMars had 342 votes for 11%.
Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Cronk had a commanding lead of 66%, winning with 2,665 votes, in House District 36, to Democrat Angela Fowler’s 1,352 votes for 34%.