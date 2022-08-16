Polls are open today across Alaska, with voters deciding who will finish Don Young’s term in the U.S. House, as well as the candidates who move on to the general election for Legislature, governor and Congress.
Polls close tonight at 8 p.m., but the winner will not be determined until after all mail-in ballots are counted. The last day the Alaska Division of Elections will accept mail-in ballots is Aug. 31.
The ballot has two sides. On one side, voters will pick the winner in the special general election to fill the vacancy left by Young, who died unexpectedly in March while traveling from Washington, D.C., to Alaska for campaign events. The winner is expected to be seated in September and finish out Young’s term in 2022.
The candidates are Mary Peltola, an Alaska Native who is a Democrat and former state lawmaker; former Gov. Sarah Palin, a Republican; and Nick Begich III, a Republican businessman whose grandfather, a Democrat, served in the same office until 1972, when the small plane he traveled in disappeared over Alaska.
There also are six certified write-in candidates for the special U.S. House election. They are Republican Tara Sweeney, an Alaska Native who was assistant secretary in the Interior Department and an executive with the Arctic Slope Regional Corp. Also running as write-ins are Democrat Thomas Ernest; Libertarian Chris Bye; Robert Ornelas of the American Independence Party; and nonpartisans Sherry Strizak and Lady Donna Dutchess.
The other side of the two-sided ballot is to determine the front-runners in Alaska’s nonpartisan primary election.
The nonpartisan primary election will determine top candidates for 59 open seats in the Alaska Legislature, as well as for governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate.
The top four vote-getters will advance to the general election in November, where the winner will be decided by ranked-choice voting.
Crowded primary race for governor
The primary ballot has 10 candidates for governor. Voters in the nonpartisan primary pick one candidate, and the top four vote-getters will move on to the general election in November, when the winner will be decided.
Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy is seeking a second term. Dunleavy’s top challenger is former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent. This will be the second election where the two candidates vie for governor.
Other candidates are Democrat Les Gara, a former lawmaker who has collected the highest amount in campaign donations behind Dunleavy and Walker. But Gara’s contributions are from individuals giving smaller donations, while both Dunleavy and Walker collected campaign contributions of $100,000 or more. Gara has had the highest number of donors through July than all of the candidates running for governor.
Other GOP candidates for governor are: Rep. Chris Kurka, a freshman lawmaker; Charlie Pierce, the Kenai Peninsula mayor; Bruce Walden and David Haeg. Libertarian Billy Toien and Alaska Independent John Wayne Howe also are on the ballot. William Nemec, listed as undeclared, also is seeking the governor’s office.
Competition for a Fairbanks House seat
Most all of the legislative candidates statewide are expected to advance to the general election, since there are four or fewer candidates running for all of the open House and Senate seats except in one race.
In the primary for House District 35, there are five candidates seeking to fill the seat held by Rep. Adam Wool, a Democrat who did not seek another term after eight years.
The five candidates are Democrat Ashley Carrick, a former aide to Wool; Republican Kevin McKinley, who owns a tattoo and body piercing business; Republican Ruben McNeill, manager at a medical-care company; Kieran Brown of the Alaska Constitution Party; and nonpartisan Tim Parker, former president of NEA-Alaska, the state’s largest labor union, representing Alaska teachers.
U.S. Senate primary election: 19 candidates
Primary elections to decide congressional seats are crowded races.
The ballot for U.S. Senate has 19 candidates, including incumbent Lisa Murkowksi, a Republican who has held the office since 2002, as well as Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka, an attorney who is a former Alaska commissioner and Republican who has never held elective office.
Six other Republicans also are running for U.S. Senate: Buzz A. Kelley, Samuel “Al” Merrill, Pat Nolin, John Schiess, Kendall Shorkey and Karl Speights. Democratic candidates are Pat Chesbro, Edgar Blatchford and Ivan Taylor.
Sean Thorne is a Libertarian Party candidate for U.S. Senate. Dustin Darden and Joe Stephens are Alaska Independence candidates.
Running as nonpartisans are Shoshana Gungurstein, Sid Hill and Jeremy Keller. Dave Darden and Lee Huhnkie are listed as “undeclared” candidates for U.S. Senate.
U.S. House primary: 22 candidates
A total of 22 candidates are running in the regular primary election for U.S. House. The winner will serve a two-year term that starts in January. Palin, Begich and Peltola — the same frontrunners seeking to finish Young’s term in 2022 — also are running for the regular House term.
Other Republicans seeking the regular House term are Jay Armstrong, Bob Lyons, Randy Purham, Brad Snowden, Tara Sweeney and Denise Williams.
Other than Peltola, there are no other Democrats on the House ballot.
Libertarians Chris Bye and J.R. Myers are running, as is American Independent Robert Ornelas.
Several candidates who are undeclared or nonpartisan are listed on the ballot. They are Gregg Brelsford, Lady Donna Dutchess, Ted Heintz, David Hughes, Davis LeBlanc, Sherry Mettler, Silvio Pellegrini, Andrew Phelps, Sherry Strizak and Tremayne Wilson.