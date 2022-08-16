Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Gov. Bill Walker, former state Rep. Les Gara and Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce are on their way to securing the top four spots in Tuesday’s gubernatorial primary election.
Early election results show Dunleavy with a commanding lead over nine opponents. Only the top four vote-getters advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
With more than half of 401 precincts reporting, Dunleavy was showing about 50,000 votes, or twice that of Walker and Gara. Pierce had received 8,467 votes.
“We want to thank all Alaskans for their votes tonight. We feel good about where we are, but this is only the start of the race,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement. “We’ll dig into all the numbers as they come in over the next few days to find out where we need to shore up our campaign, and we’re looking forward to reaching every Alaskan and earning their vote between now and November.”
Dunleavy, Walker and Gara have been clear frontrunners in the race, with each one drawing over $1 million in campaign contributions.
“We feel good,” Gara said.
He anticipates a bigger turnout in November of Democratic and independent voters.
“To do this well, that’s good, especially against two men who have already been governor,” he said.
Ten hopefuls in all had competed in this year’s gubernatorial primary, which was different from previous years. Instead of issuing ballots based on political party, all Alaska voters selected one favorite candidate from the full list.
The only other candidate to draw more than 1% of the vote was Christopher Kurka, a state representative from Wasilla, who had earned 4,944 votes with many more precincts yet to report.
Once the primary election is behind them, the race should pick up as Dunleavy accelerates his campaign. Earlier this month, campaign finance records showed he was sitting on about $850,000, a huge chunk of his fundraising largesse.
The first debate involving all of the hopefuls is Sept. 1 in Anchorage at a conference of the Alaska Oil and Gas Association. On Sept. 21, the candidates will square off at a forum in Fairbanks hosted by the Alaska Chamber.