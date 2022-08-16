Democrat Mary Peltola widened her lead over Republican Sarah Palin in results late Tuesday night in the U.S. House race to finish Rep. Don Young’s term and in the primary election for the next House term.
With 58% of precincts reporting after 11 p.m., Peltola, a former state lawmaker, led with 5,237 votes over Palin in the special general election, which is being decided by ranked choice voting. Peltola collected 44,010 first-place votes to Palin’s 38,773 votes. Nick Begich III, a Republican, was in third place with 34,172 votes.
With 233 of 402 precincts reporting in the special House election, Peltola had 38% of the vote, followed by Palin with 33% and Begich with 29%. Write-in candidates had 1.4% of the vote.
If Peltola wins, she will be the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress. Palin is the former Alaska governor. Begich is the grandson of a Democrat who held the House seat.
The winner of the special U.S. House election will complete the final months of Young’s term. The Congressman died unexpectedly in March after serving in office for 49 years. The two-year term ends in January.
The three candidates also are the top finishers in results Tuesday night for Alaska’s primary for the next U.S. House term.
Results showed Peltola collecting 41,318 votes, representing 35% of ballots cast, to Palin’s 38,407 votes, at 32%. Begich was third with 32,530 votes, at 27%. Tara Sweeney was the closest competitor to the top three, collecting 3,898 votes, for 3%.
The top four candidates will move on to the general election, which will be decided by ranked choice voting.
Under ranked-choice voting, the first candidate to receive 50% plus one or more votes is declared the winner.