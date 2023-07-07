EL PASO, Texas – PPatrick Crusius, the confessed mass shooter who pleaded guilty to killing 23 people at an El Paso Walmart nearly four years ago, was sentenced Friday to 90 consecutive life terms in federal prison.
Crusius showed no emotion as the long-expected sentence was read by U.S. Federal District Judge David C. Guaderrama shortly before noon on Friday. Guaderrama sentenced Crusius to a supermax facility in Florence, Colorado, and asked that mental help services be provided
The decision effectively put Crusius behind bars for the rest of his life. Crusius still faces state capital murder charges that could result in a death sentence. No date has been set for the state trial.
In February, Crusius promptly pleaded guilty to 90 federal murder, weapons and hate crimes charges after the Justice Department decided not to seek the death penalty.
The sentencing hearings provided victims’ relatives and the shooter from Allen an opportunity to address the courtroom. It ended with Crusius’ attorney Joe Spencer reading from a prepared statement, claiming Crusius suffered from “mental illness” and offering condolences to El Paso, Mexico and Germany for the loss of life.
“We cannot change what happened,” said Spencer, who blamed the shooting on “mental” illness. “But we can move forward.”
Spencer told the court Crusius had lost touch with reality when he drove about 10 hours from Dallas to El Paso with his “broken brain, cemented in delusion.”
He listed a number of incidents he said raised questions about Crusius’ mental capacity, including scrolling through the internet to research hate crimes, and having “violent thoughts” about his “therapist and family members,” who became alarmed that he had bought a high-powered weapon with the family credit card.
“No one in his family thought it was a good idea to have a gun,” Spencer said, adding that Crusius’ mother called Allen police, who told her Crusius hadn’t committed a crime and was of legal age.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian M. Hanna said the attack was long-planned and was based on a lie that “being American is based on what you look like and and where your ancestors” come from.
“Consider what happened: A cold, calculated scheme targeting people of Mexican and Hispanic descent. It’s not a crime of passion. It’s not an accident. He laid it out in a document of his own creation. He didn’t go into Walmart looking for someone he knew. He was trying to eliminate a class of people, people who make this community what it is,” he said.
With the federal case against Crusius over, attention turns to the state charges. Bill Hicks, district attorney for the 34th Judicial District that includes El Paso County, said that case will move forward.
“I want to emphasize that nothing that happens in the federal courthouse will affect what happens in the state courthouse,” Hicks said. “We are still going to be seeking the death penalty.”
It “will be an El Paso jury to make that decision whether he gets the death penalty or life in prison,” he added.