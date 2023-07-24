ChatGPT is an AI-powered language model created by OpenAI that generates human-like text based on context and past conversations, according to the OpenAI website. ChaptGPT is a free service and was launched in November, 2022.
ChatGPT answers followup questions, admits its mistakes, challenges incorrect premises, and rejects inappropriate requests.
Chane Beam, the Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, said that AI had interesting possibilities as a teaching and learning tool. "The goal is always to use technology responsibly and teach students how to use it responsibly as well," he said.
Beam spoke to some of the pros and cons of using AI. "On one hand, AI could be a valuable resource as it can provide students with access to previously unknown information. Additionally, it can help students increase critical thinking skills by teaching them to evaluate the AI created information. However, students could use AI to cheat on tests or assignments."
Tim Doran, Vice President of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education, said teachers usually approach new technology with a healthy dose of opportunity and skepticism.
Doran remembers when smartphones first came out and students started bringing them to school. He said that some people said that smartphones should not be in the classroom at all, and others said that used smartphones for learning opportunities.
Doran said that he's heard from teachers that they should take a look at the pros and cons of using ChatGPT and where it may be appropriate to use it. "I'm mindful of the creativity and thoughtfulness that teachers will look at," he said.
He said students may try to slide something by that's not their writing, but teachers know their students and have opportunities to check and see if writing is reflective of students' ability.
Brandy Harty, a member of the FNSB Board of Education, encourages educators to learn how to work with ChatGPT to teach students how to use it ethically and responsibly. "I think people’s tendency is to be worried and afraid when a new tech comes out." Harty said. "The best thing educators can do is learn how to work with it and learn how to use it, because your students are going to."
"This is the world these students are inheriting, and we need to embrace technology for what it is," Harty said.
Carrie Heimer, who has taught English at West Valley High School for the last 18 years, compared AI to photoshop for the brain. She said that ChatGPT hit West Valley in January, and one tenth of seniors in her British Literature classes used it to generate the first essay.
"As a humanities advocate, I'm deeply alarmed by the invitation to outsource our consciousness to AI," Heimer said. "Consciousness is a use it or lose it proposition. We sacrifice a portion of the beauty and joy of being human when we stop practicing critical thinking and purposeful communication."
"Students have a simple but profound choice to make: they can either be the A or the I, artificial or intelligent," Heimer said. "I vote for the I."
Some universities and schools have ruled that students who use ChatGPT and AI similar tools on assignments without permission violate academic integrity.
University of Alaska students may face disciplinary action or sanctions if found responsible for cheating, plagiarism, or other forms of academic dishonesty, according to the University of Alaska regent's policy.
According to the 2022-2023 FNSB rights and responsibilities handbook, students are allowed to use district technology for educational purposes, to conduct research, communicate with others, and work on school-related assignments. However, "representing the work of others as one's work" is considered academic dishonesty.
Beam said the district will explore strategies for identifying AI generated versus student produced work.