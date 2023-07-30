Eclipse Soccer Club, located in Fairbanks, will be competing in the 2023 Alaska Youth Soccer State Cup.
The tournament features teams from all over the state of Alaska competing to qualify for the US Youth Soccer Regional tournament. The Alaska Youth Soccer State Cup will be held in Fairbanks from August 3-6.
The Alaska State Cup is open to competitive teams from U-11 up until U-19. All clubs involved are required to be Alaska based with Alaska residents to be eligible.
The Eclipse took home two championships in last year’s tournament as the boys U-11 and U-12 squads both took the top spot.
Along with the two championships, the Eclipse had several squads finish as runner-ups last year. The U-12 and U-15 girls teams both finished second in their competitions, as well as the U-14 and U-17 boys.
The Eclipse Soccer Club has had a fair amount of success this year already. Heading into the tournament the club has already claimed three championships in 2023. The club also has five second place finishes this year as well.
The club will look to continue to add trophies to their collection as they head into the 2023 Alaska Youth Soccer State Cup starting this Wednesday.