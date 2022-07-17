Despite a rocky start, which included a delayed run return and concerns over salmon abundance, the Chitina Subdistrict Personal Use Fishery is shaping up nicely, according to Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Mark Somerville.
The fishing season on the Chitina started a bit late because cold and high water early in the season delayed salmon migration by about a week. Additionally, there were early concerns about the number of salmon. However, the run improved, and once the water fell, “the fishing has been excellent through most of June,” said Somerville.
The department lowered the limit per household to just one king salmon, and Somerville said most families have been able to harvest their king.
As of the first week of July, the king salmon run has exceeded the preseason forecast of 40,000 fish. The sockeye salmon run is also anticipated to be much stronger than anticipated. Somerville said the run should end up at around 900,000 fish, as compared to the initial estimate of 656,000 sockeye salmon.
Somerville said that water on the Chitina and Copper Rivers has started to rise again, which he anticipates will make dipnetting a challenge for about a week. Once the water level drops and the flow stabilizes, though, Somerville believes “fishing will be above average” for the remainder of the season.
After seeing poor returns based on data from several sites, the department in late June limited the Chitina Personal Use Fishery to catch and release only. The run ended up improving, however, and ADF&G rescinded the earlier emergency order, upping the limit from no fish to one king per household for the remainder of the season.
A big change for the 2022 season is that people can no longer dipnet from charter boats in the Glennallen subdistrict. Fishers can hire charter operators to drop them off on the beach, but “folks may not dipnet from the boat,” Somerville explained. People can still dipnet from private boats, however, and guided dipnetting is still legal in the Chitina Personal Use Fishery.