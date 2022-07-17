Most moose seasons in the Fairbanks area open around Sept. 1 and close Sept. 25. Since it is a general season hunt, there is no set number of permits or quota. Instead, “the season length and bag limit protect the population from over harvest,” explained Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Tony Hollis. The bag limit is one bull moose per hunter in Game Management Unit 20A, and the season lasts for just under a month.
The winter of 2021-2022 was unusually tough for moose in the Interior. In addition to a heavy snow year, a rain event in mid-December created an icy crust between layers of powdery snow, which is hard for moose to travel through. There was concern that the winter would have extremely negative implications for the moose population, but the good news is that this generally does not appear to be the case.
Despite the unusually tough winter for moose, the population in GMU 20A appears to be doing well. Hollis said that, based on radio collared moose in the unit, there was not any higher adult mortality than normal. The calf mortality was above average, but “not horrible,” according to Hollis. “I think as a whole the moose in the units around Fairbanks did okay, but it seems like there may be small pockets where the moose didn’t do so good,” Hollis said of the overall situation.
Due to the difficult winter, the department did decide to make some adjustments to moose hunting. Specifically, in GMU 20A, ADF&G did not issue any antlerless moose permits, and in GMU 20B, decided not to hold the Minto Flats antlerless moose registration permit hunt.