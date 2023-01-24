Due to extremely heavy snowfall overnight and very poor road conditions, the Denali National Park and Preserve’s Winter Visitor Center is closed on Tuesday, January 24. A winter weather advisory remains in effect and heavy snow is expected to continue through 6 pm tonight. About a foot of snow has already fallen in the park and it is still coming down. Visibility is difficult on the roads with the deep snow. The park road crew is working hard to open lanes.
For the most updated information please watch for alerts at www.nps.gov/dena.