Throughout the Interior, the snowpack is soft and becoming slushy, making skiing, fatbiking, mushing and snowmachining challenging. Since the snow is melting quickly, and now is a time of transition from winter to summer activities.
Denali National Park and Preserve announced Wednesday that the majority of the park will be closed to snowmachine travel for the season. The North Fork of the Eldridge Glacier to Windy Creek will remain open until further notice. This area, near Cantwell, is typically the last to close.
The closure comes about a week earlier than last year; in 2021, park management closed all areas of the park to snowmachine use on April 29.
The areas opened to snowmachining by the end of December, which is pretty average timing.
Park management makes the determination on snowmachine travel based on whether or not there is enough snow cover in the area.
Adequate snow cover generally refers to anywhere from 6-12 inches or more, according to the Code of Federal Regulations. A combination of snow and frost depth also can work, so long as it is deep enough to protect underlying vegetation and soil.