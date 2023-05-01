We were fortunate this summer to have our oldest daughter and her new partner visit from France where they live. A month prior to their visit our youngest daughter and her family moved back to Fairbanks as her husband is stationed at Ft Wainwright. We spent one day picking blueberries on Murphy Dome, where we had a perfect view of Denali in all it's glory. To show Jean, our new son-in-law, and the granddaughters a little more of Alaska's grandeur we did an overnight trip to Denali National Park. We were so glad we saw the mountain while berry picking as it was elusive during our short visit but that allowed us to focus on the hiking and visiting the park's dog team. It was a short visit for our French kids but we're confident Jean and Allie will be back as soon as possible, with their new baby!
