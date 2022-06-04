There’s generally a game or two going on within the games on Saturdays at the Alaska State Softball Tournaments. Sure, the outcome on the scoreboard matters the most, most notably the one in the championship in the late afternoon. But don’t discount the decisions a coach can make and the impact a team can have on the day’s outcome, even when down 10-1 in the top of the fifth inning at 11:45 a.m.
Such was the case for Delta coach Richard Lester and his Huskies. Trailing the Ketchikan Lady Kings – “a really good team that’s hitting the ball hard,” according to Lester – his first move was to give pitcher Alyssa Hooton a break.
That, in turn, gave sophomore Zoe Moore a chance to see the Lady Kings lineup that she would face if called on in a championship series.
“She has a great curve and strong fastball,” Lester said. “She only left one pitch up high, and that’s how they got their two runs.”
The next game within the game was how the Huskies responded in the bottom of the fifth, knowing they needed two runs to avoid a run-rule defeat.
A two-out, two-on single by Moore enabled C Folliard and L Lester to score on errors and Hooten followed with a double to left. While the odds for a favorable outcome were still long, the Lady Kings wouldn’t make it off the South Davis Park field without two more innings in the Fairbanks sun.
“That really gave us some momentum going into the next game,” Lester said. “All of a sudden it’s 3-3 over the last three innings, and that let’s the girls know they can play with them if they make it back in this war of attrition.”