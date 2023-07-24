Fairbanks North Star Borough School District custodians spend their days keeping the district running like the well-oiled machine that it is.
Custodians ensure that students have a safe and sanitized school when they arrive each day, Mark Phillips, West Valley High School head custodian said.
“The cleanliness of the school boosts morale for students and teachers when they come into a
clean environment; showing that we care for the customer that we are providing a service for,” he said.
Phillips said it’s important to be there for students.
“Filling in as a day custodian, sometimes you can run into students that can get into trouble, I
feel like I did a good job and steer them into the right direction,” he said “I want to be a positive role model and a good influence to them.”
In the winter, custodians plow snow so students, teachers and staff can enter the school safely, Keith Blackburn, day custodian at Barnette Magnet Elementary School said.
“We help to keep the school a safe environment to learn in,” Blackburn said.
Alona Parrish, shift custodian at Arctic Light Elementary School said custodians don’t just keep the school clean.
“We are the eyes and the ears of the school buildings to keep the school safe and clean,” she said.