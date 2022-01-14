Jules Wright’s mother was a missionary nurse from the Lower 48 and his father, who was born in Tanana and was half Athabascan, was an Episcopal minister and later a deacon. A story published Thursday incorrectly stated Wright’s lineage.
Debra Reeves of Fairbanks had a curious visitor over the weekend when temperatures hit 42 below zero. Moose like to stick close to the house when it gets this cold, she said. Photo courtesy Debra K. Reeves
Most Popular
Articles
- YouTube educator responds to FNSB school board rejection
- 18-year-old killed during armed robbery in North Pole parking lot
- Widespread interest in adopting baby found abandoned in a cardboard box on New Year’s Eve
- Fairbanks man indicted on multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor
- Trial begins in 28-year-old UAF cold case
- Fairbanks man pleads guilty to federal drug offense
- Ice Dogs head coach resigns, replaced by former pro player
- Changes coming to Mile 231 Parks Highway
- Are surprises in store for 2022 elections?
- Time to rethink mask mandates
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Ts’ik iizuu eh’an shinich’irintthaii! Because of the virus, I got my shot! Video by the AKPIRG/NPACF Neets'aii Gwich'in Language Panel, with Traditional Chief Dr. Rev. Trimble Gilbert and Kenneth Frank. #ProtectingOurPeople