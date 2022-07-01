Wednesday’s story on Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s board approval of the budget incorrectly stated the Alaska Reads Act will provide an additional $30 in Base Student Allocation this upcoming fiscal year. The Reads Act, including the BSA increase, goes into effect July 1, 2023.
- Joe Lacdan, Army News Service
WASHINGTON — To help compete for top talent, the Army has updated its regulations for tattoos, cutting processing times for new recruits who h…
Most Popular
Articles
- Events canceled around Fairbanks because of heavy smoke
- Two Fairbanks men facing 31 federal charges related to fraud, ID theft
- Helicopter crashes while monitoring Clear Fire
- 50-year-old Fairbanks motorcyclist killed in collision
- Warm weekend weather stokes Clear and Minto Lakes fires; evacuation orders in place
- Research highlights new chemical detected in Fairbanks air pollution
- Denali Borough issues another evacuation order as Clear Fire continues to grow
- Hazardous smoke blankets the Tanana Valley, sending a few to the hospital with health problems
- 'Go' evacuation order in place for Anderson subdivisions
- Alaska's largest coal plant to close in 2024