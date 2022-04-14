Correction: In Wednesday’s article on a downtown plan, the borough community planning director’s last name was incorrect. The correct name is Spillman.
“Yearling male moose in the morning at Ridgeview Drive on Chena Ridge.” Thanks to Jesse Garnett, of Fairbanks, for sending along this shot.
Most Popular
- House passes budget with $1,250 PFD plus an energy relief check
- Neglect complaints prompt investigation at Loving Companions Animal Rescue
- Eight-car collision leads to DUI arrest
- Man accused of multiple child porn offenses worked in Fairbanks high schools
- Musher's dog team implicated in fatal attack of a family pet
- 32-year-old man stabbed to death at Super 8 motel
- Fairbanks man sentenced to 18 months for 2019 CHSR assault
- Travel chaos from pilot shortage just part of Alaska Airlines' headaches
- The Fairbanks airport is proposed to be renamed as a tribute to Don Young
- Transit agency weighs in on Kinross plan
