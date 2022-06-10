After a two-year hiatus, the Race Against Racism Alaska is returning on June 14 at 7 p.m. with a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) pathway through South Fairbanks and walkers past landmarks honoring women and men from the minority community who have made contributions to the city and state.
Organizers describe The Race Against Racism as “a community-wide ‘feel-good’ event.”
“It obviously does not in and of itself solve the Interior’s racial problems, but we hope it brings the community together in a friendly atmosphere, giving us the opportunity to set good role models for our children,” event co-coordinator Andy Harrington said in a news release. “Its primary purpose is to raise awareness of Fairbanks’ ethnic diversity and the leadership and contributions made by people of color.”
Road construction near the river will prevent the 10K (6.2-mile) route that has been available in the past from being offered.
The race started in 1998 as part of an inter-faith festival sponsored by the Baha’i communities in Fairbanks and North Pole, and it continued as an annual event until 2007. Coordinators were encouraged to resurrect the event in 2018, though the past two years were called off due to the Covid pandemic.
The race starts and ends at the J.P. Jones Community Center, and highlights include passing the Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center on 19th Avenue; the Mary Siah Recreation Center; the Dan Ramras tennis courts; and the Bernice Allridge Park on 24th Avenue.
Registration is $20 per person, and T-shirts are $10. Registration can be done on race day beginning at 6 p.m. or through the organization’s Facebook page, with keywords “Race Against Racism Alaska 2022.” Online entries are also accessible at raceagainst racismalaska.wordpress.com.