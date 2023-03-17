Magic Kingdom

Toni Stone photo, Fairbanks

"My husband built this playhouse for our great-granddaughter Isabella Conway's 10th birthday. Looking magical covered in snow!" Thanks, Toni Stone of Fairbanks, for sending along this shot.

