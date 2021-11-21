Longtime Nenana resident Kat McElroy wanted to commemorate the Nenana centennial in a special way. She turned to Nenana artist Miles Martin.
Using bronze from old Yutana boat propellers and copper from Nenana School’s old water pipes, he designed and created a special, handmade commemorative coin. He describes the challenging process in his blog at www.milesofalaska.com.
The 60 coins he made were not for sale but were shared with various dignitaries and community members in recognition of long service to the community.
One side of the coin features the famous Nenana tripod and the year 2021. The other side of the coin highlights Nenana as a transportation hub in Interior Alaska, by train and dog team and the words “A Good Place to Meet.”
Using a lost wax casting method and more than 100 hours of trial and error, the artist brought the coin to life. Each coin is a little different.
“I’m sure this will not look like a silver dollar from a mint,” Martin said in his blog. “More like a pirate piece of 8 doubloon made one at a time with a hammer.”
That’s fine with McElroy who commissioned the coin. She wants to share these coins as special treasures from Nenana. She also wants them to last for another 100 years.
Initially, Martin said, he turned down this project. But then he realized he had a chance to share the complex story of Nenana in one artistic commemorative coin.
“Nenana community of 300 is like a big family,” he wrote in his blog. “Forty years here. I’ve seen boom and bust.”
He liked the idea of just two people — he and McElroy — making this project happen, in a one-room log cabin, using $100 worth of outdated equipment.
“On a handshake, no contract, no money down, no agreement,” he wrote. “Doing the best we can for a cause we believe in.”
McElroy financed the project herself and was happy she did when folks told her she could get it done cheaper in China. Mass production was not at all what she wanted.
“The concept from the beginning was to have a product that looks ‘old,’ like it might have been done 100 years ago in Alaska, as part of commemorating our history,” Martin wrote in his blog.
When the coins were completed, McElroy was thrilled. His real payment, Martin said, was McElroy’s reaction: “It’s all I expected and more. They are beautiful Miles.”
The project, Martin said, was a labor of love. Payment remains confidential between the two of them but does involve some bartering, he said.
“Subsistence is about trades, helping and looking out for each other as a tradition,” he wrote. “This is part of what Kat and I are celebrating, not the value of the almighty dollar.”
“In the end, I settled on Nenana for the same reason many did, and still do,” Martin said. “A good place to camp, but also a good place to settle, call home, care about. Nenana is a borderline between the wilderness and civilization.”
To its creator, the coin represents recycling, repurposing, trust and “a way of life where we help each other, trade, barter, provide necessities, value pride.”
“Pride in giving of time and heart,” he said.