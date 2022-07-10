Imagine LeBron James stopping mid-game to explain to his NBA rival Kevin Durant a more effective way to release his 3-point shot.
Or Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Clayton Kershaw stepping off the mound to approach home plate and demonstrate to the cross-town Los Angeles Angels’ hitter Mike Trout how lifting his elbow on his swing would improve his chances of taking a fastball out of the park.
Inconceivable in the tradition of American sports, such collaboration, however, is at the heart of the World Indian Eskimo Olympic Games, which return to the Big Dipper Ice Arena Wednesday through Saturday.
“The games are unique in that we encourage the traditional form of sportsmanship that shaped the earliest exchange of skills for success,” Mandy Sullivan, vice chair and head floor official, explained. “This is not only reflected in the desire for the competitors to do well, and achieve personal bests, but also to look back on the historical aspect of the games, when skills for survival would be shared.”
It’s common through this alternative to the “western version” of “winning and losing” that an openness to both receiving and offering suggestions enables athletes to both attain personal bests and take pride in their fellow competitors’ improving their performances.
“For the Inuit stick pull — you think it’s using their back but it’s also using the muscles in their legs,” Sullivan said. “Spectators and athletes alike are allowed to talk to the more experienced competitors and gain an understanding of the sport.”
Additionally, participants and spectators are reminded of how the earliest Alaskans and Canadians used these games to not only excel individually but to build relations among members of different communities.
“That’s something that we find very important,” Sullivan said. “We want people to not only do the games but understand how the games came to be and make a connection to history and culture.”
Organizers are optimistic that in the wake of the pandemic, participation will be back to a level around 150 athletes. The games were canceled in 2020 and resumed last year under specific protocol, but another unexpected obstacle has arisen this summer.
“We were actually able to do almost everything last year,” Sullivan said. “We had a requirement for athletes to be vaccinated on specific games – but we were able to offer everything. But this year we’re worried our numbers might be down because of the cost of fuel. Especially for people in the isolated villages, it’s more expensive than it ever has been to fly.”
The athletes range in age from 12 to much, much older, including a competitor in the seal skinning competition from last year’s event.
“She was in her late 80s or early 90s,” Sullivan said. “There’s a way the competitors are taught to do it, but she did it the easy she was raised doing it. And let me tell you she had the cleanest cut and people were excited to see her continue to do what she was doing and pass that on to those who were watching.”
The plan for the week’s games are to hold indoor and outdoor events, though that brings into question a balance of receiving enough rainfall to knock the smoke that has been hovering above Fairbanks for the last two weeks out of the air while remaining dry enough to compete outside.
“All of the kicking games and those needing a sturdy service will be in the arena,” Sullivan said. “But if the air quality is [above 150 on the Air Quality Index scale] we’ll have to be indoors.”
Organizers have also received canopies in hopes of competing outdoors if there’s a light rain.
Those who have never attended the games are encourage to stop by — especially during the daytime preliminaries — to talk directly to participants and organizers to learn first-hand the history of the games.
“The athletes are always willing to talk about what they do,” Sullivan said. “That’s the greatest part — the interactive aspect of the games, learning about the events and how they reflect the survival skills of our ancestors.”