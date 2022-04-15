With longer days and warmer temperatures arriving in Fairbanks, it is finally starting to feel like spring in Interior Alaska. This means that break-up —the annual melting of a winter’s accumulation of snow and ice — is on the horizon. This year in particular, there is an especially deep snow pack across the state, which could lead to an interesting spring season in Alaska.
For a sense of what to expect in the upcoming weeks, tune into a webinar entitled “2022 Alaska River Break-up Preview.” The presentation will be held on Tuesday, April 19, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
In the talk, Rick Thoman with the University of Alaska Fairbanks’s Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy and Crane Johnson with the National Weather Service Alaska-Pacific River Forecast Center will give an overview of break-up basics as well as current conditions.
Additionally, Thoman will describe the latest seasonal outlook, which helps to inform the Alaska-Pacific River Forecast’s official spring prediction.
To register for the meeting, use the following link: