Environmental protestors delayed the highly-anticipated US Open semifinal between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova for 50 minutes during the second set on Thursday night.
The protest, which occurred in the upper levels of Arthur Ashe Stadium, stopped play with Gauff leading 6-4, 1-0. A climate activist glued himself to the floor in section 313 and caused a verbal disturbance, according to an NBC report. Both players left the court while played stopped.
“NYPD are in the process of resolving a fan disturbance. Play will resume as soon as possible,” the US Open’s official X account wrote on the platform. “Thank you for your patience.”
Law officials, who were greeted with cheers from tennis fans, escorted the activists out of the arena before play resumed.
The players then returned to the court and resumed played after a five-minute warm-up.